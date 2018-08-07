Davido And Tiwa Savage End Feud, Follow Each Other On Instagram Again





Sensational Nigerian singers, Davido and Tiwa Savage appear to have put their differences aside as the top singers have re-united.

It would be recalled the stars had a misunderstanding on Instagram. The drama started off as joke when fellow singer, Wizkid who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiwa Savage announced his search for a sister, a line from Davido’s latest song Assurance. And Davido replied with “Tiwa our sister”.

Although Tiwa had responded to the tweet in a playful manner, a follow up had indicated that she really didn’t find Davido’s tweet funny in the least. And after a short while, the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram

Well, it seems they have reunited with each other after their exchange on the platform.

Right now both top entertainers are now following each other on Instagram as Davido shared a photo of himself in Portugal for a show, Tiwa Savage commented on his post and Davido also replied

See their exchange below:





