Entertainment

Davido’s Bodyguards Throw Fans Off-stage Like Mosquitoes During His Performance (Video)

Bodyguards of DMW president, Davido have the singer on the headlines again with the way they handled overzealous fans during his performance in Namibia.

Davido performed at a music fest in Namibia last night and security had to step in to protect him after his fans went wild.

Not only were some people thrown off stage, but other security officials had to quickly step in to protect the singer after he was pulled into the very excited crowd.

Davido reportedly lost his shoes in the process. Watch below.

 


