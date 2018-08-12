“Davido’s crew members scammed me; I had the impression that I would work with Davido”- X-Lyte

When Owolabi Oluwasegun, aka X-Lyte, released a song, alleging that he was scammed by one of Davido’s producers, Fresh VDM, people felt it was a publicity stunt.

However, the Babcock University undergraduate claimed he paid Fresh some money for a music production and a feature with Davido, but he never delivered the service.

He told Sunday Scoop, “I didn’t cook up the story for publicity; I was truly scammed by DMW’s crew members. I had the impression that working with Davido would make me popular. Since I couldn’t get my money back, I felt music was the best way I could express myself. Even if I had gone to report the case to the police, I don’t think they would have done anything about it.”

X-Lyte insisted that after making the payment, he didn’t hear from anyone. He stated, “After meeting with Fresh and negotiating, he told me to pay to Kolo, another member of DMW. He then blocked me on WhatsApp and stopped picking my calls. I heard they are fond of such a thing. I recorded the song, Feature Davido, for other up-and-coming artistes not to fall victim.”

Admitting that Davido wasn’t aware he made any payment, he said the star singer stumbled on the song and shared it on his social media pages. He said, “ Davido was not aware I paid money. But when I went to their house, I saw Davido . He even shared the song on Instagram and Twitter. I don’t need a refund; I just want to feature Davido. My style is similar to Davido’s style and I like his music.”

Davido, who stumbled on the music video, shared it on Instagram and Twitter, calling the attention of Fresh to it. He captioned the video clip, “This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year. Fresh VDM, you are wanted.”