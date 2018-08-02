Trending

Davido’s mature reply to a troll who asked him why Chioma hasn’t been seen in her ‘Assurance Porsche’

After Davido gifted his girlfriend, Chioma with a Porsche on her 23rd birthday, all eyes have been on their love to see how things unfold.

Now a follower has taken to David’s IG page to ask him when will his girlfriend, Chioma will start driving the ‘Assurance Porsche’ as she has not been seen driving the vehicle since it was given to her by her boo.

Some hours ago, an Instagram user commented on a post about Ghanaian actor, Fred Nuamah’s Porsche gift to his wife, noting this is reality and insinuated Davido’s gift has never been seen.

Though he did not mention Davido or Chioma, Davido was quick to jump in the comment section and revealed Chioma is shy and can’t drive. He said that’s why she hasn’t been spotted driving the car.

Davido wrote:

“I haven’t had time to teach her to drive .. maybe a driver can do .. you can apply”


