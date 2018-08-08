Uncategorized

D’banj dedicates new song to his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow following the death of their son

Singer D’banj has just shared a letter he put in a song as a new single he released for his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, letting her know they’d pass through every test together.

The song titled ‘Letter To My Wife’ talks about their recent ordeal, how much he loves her and will always stand by her no matter what happens.

Writing on his Instagram page, D’banj said:

“Together We Will Pass Every Test That We Pass Through. This Is For You My ❤️#WhatYouWant #LetterToMyWife #Everything #MamaDaniel 8/8/18”

Listen to the snippet below:

D’banj and wife suffered a devastating loss June 25, 2018 when their son and only child Daniel Oyebanjo III died after he drowned in a swimming pool at the family residence in Ikoyi.

D’Banj was away in Los Angeles for the BET Awards when the incident happened and at the time, Lineo was reportedly placed on suicide watch as insiders alleged she couldn’t stop crying since the tragedy.

Speaking after the tragedy, DBanj thanked everyone who extended hands of supports towards his family in an Instagram post that read:

‘The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether’…🙏🙏

We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of supported to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar.

May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjos.


