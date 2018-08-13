Decide2019: DECIDE.NG TO HELP CITIZENS GET THEIR PVC’S BEFORE THE DEADLINE DATE

As you may already know, the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration(CRV) is August 17. This means that, those who fail to register before the deadline will have to wait until next year.

This, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is to enable the production of Permanent Voters Cards(PVCs) for distribution.

INEC is to resume registration of voters after the 2019 elections.

Public Affairs Officer of INEC in Gombe, Mr Mohorret Bigun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise would henceforth include weekends and public holidays to allow for more people to register beginning from Aug.1 with timing from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday.

Decide.NG, an initiative of Information Nigeria has decided to step in to assist citizens who are yet to register or collect their PVC’s by providing useful information on their platform www.decide.ng. The platform provides answers to all PVC related questions as well as providing detailed information on registration points according to state and local government.

With August 17 fast approaching the initiative has urged citizens to make due of this opportunity in securing their PVC’s because the change we all need is in our own hands.