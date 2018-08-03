Local News

Defection: Dele Momodu Reveals What Saraki Wants In PDP

 

 Dele Momodu

The Publisher of the Ovation Magazine and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has reacted to the defection of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Momodu said he had already predicted that the Senate President would dump the APC in order to seek the presidential ticket of the PDP.

In a tweet he shared on Wednesday morning, Momodu said, “John the Baptist? I wrote that Saraki was interested in the Presidential race and some busybodies descended on me that the report was fake.

“Pastor Tunde Bakare was right… we are pen Prophets…”

It was reported on Tuesday that Saraki announced that he was no longer a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

READ  Woman Gives Birth To A Baby With 4 Hands And 3 Legs In Kaduna... Here's What She Said (Photos)

He further revealed that he defected to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over several reasons.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

I Was Offered N13m By Governor Tambuwal To Defect To PDP – Sokoto APC Lawmaker Reveals

Many Ladies Move Around With ‘Packaged Beauty’ – Mike Bamiloye Speaks On Finding The Right Wife

How Police In Abuja Allegedly Helped Killer Of NYSC Member Escape After Fatal Accident

What Saraki Said On Appeal Court Judgement Giving NASS Power To Reorder 2019 Election Sequence

Ekweremadu Suffers High Blood Pressure While In EFCC Custody

Saraki Can Retain Leadership Of Senate Without APC – Lawyer

Allevents.ng: New Event Ticketing Platform With Choice To Upload In Local Languages

PDP Hosts Newly Decamped APC Members To A Lavish Dinner (Photos)

Married Man Stabs 20-year-old Girlfriend To Death 14 Times For Allegedly Cheating On Him (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *