Entertainment, Stories

Demi Lovato Breaks Silence Following Heroine Overdose


“Sorry Not Sorry” hit maker, Demi Lovato has finally broken her silence after overdosing on drugs.

The singer took to social media and wrote:

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

It would be recalled the singer was rushed to the hospital on July 24 for overdosing on heroine. She was later reported to be stable and conscious.




