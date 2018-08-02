Trending

Depressed Young Man Kills Himself On Facebook Live After Wife Left Him

A young man has killed himself on a live web stream watched by thousands of people after his wife left him and took their children with her. He recorded his own death in the town of Pataudi in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

According to a police statement, Amit Chauhan, who was only 27, began a FacebookLive stream shortly after his wife walked out on him, taking their two children with her.

In the first of two live streams, both posted in a span of 15 minutes, he told viewers that he would kill himself on camera and asked them to share the footage with others.

However, the video ended abruptly.

In the second clip, he was seen killing himself.

Amit’s parents heard about the incident late at night and cremated his body early in the morning without informing the authorities.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the police heard about the incident after an anonymous call around 10pm.

Mr Boken added: ‘[The wife] left her in-laws home on Monday after a tiff with her husband and called her parents, who took her to their house in a village near Sohna.

‘Anguished, Chauhan hanged himself and the posted a video of the suicide on Facebook.’

He said he was ‘in depression’ and ‘being treated’.


