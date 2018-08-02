Metro News, Trending

Deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu falls sick during

The deputy senate president, President Ike Ekweremadu has reportedly fallen sick on Tuesday during interrogation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) had invited him for questioning over his numerous assets in Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE).According to some EFCC officials, Ekweremadu, was allowed to seek medical attention in the hospital, when it appeared he could no longer continue.

Ekweremadu, who was invited to answer questions on how he came about 60, will recommence his interrogation after medical report from the hospital, declare him fit.
“We were able to highlight additional 38 assets, added to the initial 22 on which he ought to give explanation.

“The grilling started smoothly until he complained of discomfort and he was unable to continue to answer our questions. His sudden illness might have arise from high blood pressure.

“Since he needed urgent medical attention, we allowed him to go to the hospital of his choice for treatment.”
Through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Ekeremadu had 22 assets traced to him.

 


