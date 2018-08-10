‘Despacito’ rapper Daddy Yankee robbed of $2m jewelry

Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, famous for his 2017 hit ,“Despacito,” reportedly was robbed of $2.3-million worth of jewels after a man posing as the performer had hotel staff in Spain open the room’s safe.

The robbery was confirmed by the artist’s press office in a tweet Thursday.

“The press office @daddy_yankee confirms that the artist has been a victim of robbery while he was outside his hotel in Valencia, Spain. A law firm has already been hired and no further declarations will be given so as not to hinder the investigation in any way,” the translated tweet read.

Local media said that a man posing as Daddy Yankee asked staff at the Meliá Valencia Hotel, where the real Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez — Daddy Yankee’s real name — was staying, to open the room’s safe, the BCC reported.

The rapper reportedly discovered the missing jewels Tuesday night and contacted authorities. The BBC reported that two rooms were robbed — one with the safe containing the jewels and the other with thousands of dollars in cash.

Daddy Yankee currently is on the road in Europe and will continue his tour, despite the theft.