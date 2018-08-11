DFL-Supercup; Why Bayern Munich Would Thrash Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt would take on Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup on Sunday hoping to repeat last season’s upset in the DFB pokal when they trashed bayern 3-1.

Interestingly, Niko Kovac’s who was Frankfurt coach then is now Bayern Munich coach and this is his first official match in charge of the Bavarians.

The Bavarians also have their pride to play for on Sunday