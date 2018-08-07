Did Kizz Daniel Just Show The World He’s A Cultist? (Photos)

Kizz Daniel is without no doubt one of the biggest act in Nigeria this year after parting ways with G-Worldwide to setup his own imprint, releasing constant hits and killing features. He’s the rave. But another story on the media is.. Is Kizz Daniel a Cultist?

Kizz Daniel who was in the buzz two days ago after colleague Harrysong slammed him for being too proud and advised him to grow up (READ HERE, has sparked another buzz within social media ueers with the question mark if he is a cultist or not. Kizz Daniel posted a photo on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts respectively with the caption “MCM” but his outfit in the picture is the point. A picture where he seems to have potrayed the famous Alora Sea Lords colour. See photo below;

In the reply section of this photo on Twitter, a user with ID @Knuckle56029946 was seen greeting Kizz Daniel in the trend of the Alora Confraternity. The user replied; Awumen For you✊✊ No Price No Pay✊✊✊ Blood For Blood ✊✊✊

This is not the first Kizz Daniel has been related to this cultism story as he was mentioned alongside Burna Boy as a member of the said confraternity. See other recent photos below by Kizz which potrays the group below

ABOUT ALORA-SEALORDS

In 1972, a member of the Pyrates Confraternity, Bolaji Crew (Code-named “Late Ahoy Rica Ricardo” and others were indifferent to the teachings and doctrine of the confraternity and as such, before one could say Jack Robinson, the birth of a new cult group named Buccaneer emerged structuring it styles and hierarchical structure after the Pyrates. Different notorious cult groups had emerging without check from the concerned authority, unleashing terror on humanity and posterity.

Some beliefs and sayings:

No Price No Pay

No brothers in the wood

No laughing on board

Blood for blood

Let the devil that lead you guide you

They have other sayings, which are basically thereby to make new members feel they made the right choice in belonging to a fraternity with such high code of conduct and discipline.

Members are known as: ”Fine boys”, ”Ban Boys”, ”Alora”, ”Bucketmen”, ”Lords,” etc