Dino Melaye absent in court again

Senator Dino Melaye was again absent in court to face charges for dealing illegally in arms.

The Kogi West senator, allegedly almost abducted on his last court appearance date but was lucky to have ‘fled in the bush and hid atop a tree’ for many hours in order to escape from his assailants.

Kabir Seidu and and Nuhu Salihu, who were charged alongside the senator, were present in court but Melaye failed to show up.

His lawyer Mike Ozekhome(SAN), who was represented by tomorrow Mohammed told the Magistrate Sulyman Abdallah, that his client couldn’t make it on health ground.

Melaye’s lawyer presented a medical report to that effect.