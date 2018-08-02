Trending

Dino Melaye out with New Song on his Return to PDP | WATCH

Senator representing Kogi West constituency Dino Melaye has released another song on his return to the People’s Democratic Part (PDP).

The senator who joined over a dozen other of his colleagues in dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last week, had before his defection, sang about his imminent return to the PDP.

He has now released a new version of the song which goes:

Oh my home… now that I’ve seen my home. Now that I’ve seen my PDP, I’ll never forget my home

I like am, I like am (2x). Me I like PDP. Imlike am pass APC. Everything dey for PDP. Make we join hands to make Nigerian better.

Watch below:

 

-BellaNaija


You may also like

PDP members in Kwara defect to APC because of Saraki

Fulani Inmates Vow To Change Their Ways After Being Locked Up In Prison

NFF Officials Seen “Begging” Sports Minister As Crisis Takes New Turn (Photos)

Davido’s mature reply to a troll who asked him why Chioma hasn’t been seen in her ‘Assurance Porsche’

Nigerian lady who solicited for help to treat cancer, Nengi Rachel Fubara has passed away

Nigerian man opens up on what happened after he returned $3000 mistakenly transferred to him

Whirlwind disrupts a recent crusade in Kenya (Video)

Senator Ike Ekweremadu suffers high blood pressure in EFCC custody

Man kidnaps 2 igbo girls, convert them to Islam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *