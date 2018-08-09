Dinosaur Remains Found In Lagos As Owner Insists On Settlement

According to reports, Dinosaur remains were found by a construction worker in Mowe, in the outskirts of Lagos. The landowner identified only as Oga Sunday however insisted that officials “settle” him before he can let them take the bones off his land. The incident drew a huge crowd who were later dispersed by the security men who showed up at the site.

The story which has since gone viral on social media garnered some reactions on the Twitter platform with a few people expressing their doubts about the authenticity of the news and the bones discovered.