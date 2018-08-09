Uncategorized

DJ Cuppy reacts to her boo, Asa Asika’s throwback photo, hints they had been close since 2011

Billionare daughter, DJ Cuppy has hinted that she and her boo, Asa Asika had something going on way back in 2011 after coming across his throwback photo.

The ’30BillionGang’ member came online to post the throwback photo below from 2011 and his dreadlocks looks prompted Cuppy to make the revelation.

READ  Too Hilarious! Conversation Of Nigerian Dad Who Went Spiritual After His Daughter Asked For Money

She wrote while commenting on the photo;

“Wait, how did i allow you have this hair as your babe in 2011?!”


Tags

You may also like

NBC bans Falz, Wande Coal, and Olamide’s songs for vulgar lyrics

South African based pastor reveals the next president of Nigeria is a youth and his name starts from ‘S’ (Video)

Chinese Man Embraces Islam, Marries Nigerian Muslim Girl (Photos)

”You are a wicked friend if you cannot tell a friend he or she has body odour” – Layole Oyatogun

Burna Boy flaunts newly bought N24M diamond encrusted Audemars Piguet wristwatch (Photos)

Actress Eucharia Anunobi gets her diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)

Teebillz replies follower who still ‘sees love in his eyes’ and wants Wizkid to leave Tiwa Savage

American singer, Ciara set to release a new single, “Freak Me” featuring Tekno

Judge Says Having A School Certificate Is Not Compulsory For Governorship Candidates; Declares Senator Adeleke Eligible

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *