Entertainment

Dr. Sid And Simi Esiri Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Amazing Throwback Video

Dr Sid and Simi Esiri have been married for four years and are celebrating reaching the milestone.

The singer posted a throwback video to when they got married some four years ago and followed it up with a loving caption.

He wrote:

“4 years ago today around this time lol. Me and my awesome groomsmen were performing for my brand new bride @simiesiri. I’m seriously considering a Re-do, it was the #BestGroomSurpriseDanceEver

“#music: #Happy by @pharrell #AllOfMe by @johnlegend”

4 years ago today around this time ⏱ lol. Me and a my awesome groomsmen were performing for my brand new bride @simiesiri. I’m seriously considering a Re-do, it was the #BestGroomSurpriseDanceEver #music: #Happy by @pharrell #AllOfMe by @johnlegend

A post shared by Dr SID (@iamdrsid) on

Simi Esiri who shared a gallery of charming photos on Instagram for their anniversary last year, also took to the social media platform again to excitedly share her fourth year with her husband and best friend.

On August 2nd, the anniversary date, Simi, 30, posted the same video with her husband showing a scene from their wedding.

She captioned it thus:

#TBT to the perfect day! 02.08.14 ⛪️👰🏽💍 4 years down, 1 baby and another one on the way! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy 4th babe! Through it all, you’re still the one I’ll choose to share this life with! 😘😘😘Celebrating us today, always and forever! ❤️❤️❤️ #WeddingAnniversary #EverythingIsLove🎶: Happy by Pharrell & All of me by John Legend 🎶


You may also like

I am richer than Dangote – Oluwo of Iwo land says

“I Feel Bad For Men Who Have never experienced relationships with Foreign Ladies” – Nigerian Man says

Why I Enrolled My Son As A Mechanic Apprentice – kunle Afolayan

Linda Ikeji gushes over Davido’s daughter, Imade (Photos)

I want a woman who will treat me like my mother – Charles Okocha

IK Ogbonna’s Wife, Sonia Says She’s Battled Depression For A Year

Davido is my ex, I don’t care about his personal life — Babymama, Sophia

Nigerian woman storms night club with her baby to celebrate her husband’s birthday (Photos)

Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu Reacts To His Relationship With Chioma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *