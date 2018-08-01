Drama As Customs Officers Seize Container Carrying 4,400 Sets Of Military Camouflage (Photos)

It has been reported that the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone “C” Owerri, Imo State, revealed recently that it has seized a container carrying 11 bales, each containing 400 pairs of new set of military camouflage uniform totaling 4,400 sets.

The seized camouflage uniforms could serve four battalions of soldiers, the Customs Zonal Coordinator for South South and South East, Mr. Umar Sanusi, said.

The container, numbered MRSU 3040298 also had in it 15 cartons containing Altama combat boots, with each carton containing 20 pairs, totaling 300 pairs.

See the photographs courtesy @buharisallau:

