Drunk Man Arrested After Strangling His 5-Year-Old Son

A man has been arrested by police for allegedly strangling to death his 5 year-old son.

Its alleged that Pierre Pauline aged 43 a resident of Zinga, Entebbe Municipality in Uganda, had failed in his third marriage and was worried about his finances before the attack on his own son identified as Baptist Byamukama.

Following moments of depression, the Rwandan national spent his whole evening drinking till when he went back home and strangled the little boy.

When police arrived at the home, the child was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Entebbe hospital.

“I don’t know what had come over me, i felt possessed, strangled my son and later realised when it was too late to save him. I can confirm that i have never had any mental illness,” he said in his statement.

The suspect was later subjected to a medico -legal psychiatric assessment and the report from the doctor proved he was in a stable mental state.

The suspect is currently detained at Entebbe Police Station on charges of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act vide CRB 903/2018 and is to be arraigned before courts of law early this week.