Duncan Mighty Reveals He’s Suffering From Acute Spondylosis

Nigerian singer and Port Harcourt first son, Duncan Mighty has revealed that he’s battling with an age-related disease known as Spondylosis and he is already in the acute phase.

This information was revealed when a follower has body shamed him, asking him to hit the gym and lose extra fat instead of “claiming chubby”.

The singer, in a lengthy response, cautioned the follower and other social media users like her who find it easy to body shame people. He informed them that big body sizes might be due to medically related reasons instead of choice, hence shouldn’t be something that should be carelessly spoken about.

Speaking further, he revealed that his new weight has gotten him movie roles and despite whatever weight he has on, his talent is what is paving way for him. The Fake Love singer did not forget to tell the body shaming fan that his weight is also a result of Spondylosis, a sickness which according to Laser Spine Institute is a…

“medical term that indicates the presence of advanced spinal degeneration in the cervical (neck), thoracic (middle back) or lumbar (lower back) spinal segments. Spondylosis isn’t a condition as much as it is a word used to help explain the presence of neck or back pain as people get older.”

Due to this, he has been advised against heavy liftings which seem to be more of what is done at the gym to shed weight.

Read their interaction below;