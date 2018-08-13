EFCC Denies Acting Saraki’s Script To Undermine Buhari

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied allegation of acting the script of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in a bid to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari.

HEADLINE had reported how the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, alleged that the anti-graft agency was acting the script of the Senate President.

The presidential aide thereafter asked Nigerians to be on the alert and reject the plot of Buhari’s opponent to make him unpopular.

Mr Ojudu had listed some of the operations of the EFCC as being scripted by Saraki in a bid to subvert the administration of President Buhari.

Denying working for Saraki, the commission in a statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, its spokesman, said Ojudu was attempting to “impute false motive to its investigative activities.”

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to a widely syndicated article by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to the president on political matters entitled, “Fifth Columnists in Our Recent History”, wherein he portrayed the commission as a conscript in the devious plots by Senator Bukola Saraki to undermine the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement read.

“According to Ojudu, “From the shenanigans at the Benue house of assembly, to the siege on national assembly, the attack on judges home in the night, the so called barricade of the senate president’s house, the laughable kidnap of boy Dino and “his eleven hours on a tree’, the freezing of Benue and Akwa Ibom accounts all are scripted, produced and acted by Oloye productions.

“The commission takes exception at the attempt to impute false motive to its investigative activities.

“The recent placement of a ‘Post No Debit Order’ on some accounts in Benue and Akwa Ibom states were the culmination of many months of painstaking investigation activities. To reduce such activities to the level of a stunt in a real or imaginary script by any politician is outrageous.

“It is important to state that the EFCC is NOT a party to the so called script by Saraki. Members of the public should disregard the innuendo in Ojudu’s article as it is unfounded.

“The commission calls for circumspection on the part of political leaders, while urging them to seek clarification before making comments on matters they do not know about.”