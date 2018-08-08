EFCC Freezes Accounts Of Akwa Ibom Government – The Cable

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of the Akwa Ibom state government.

A top official of the government disclosed this to TheCable on Wednesday.

The source said Udom Emmanuel, the governor, and accountant-general of the state were shocked by the development.

The report of the freezing of Akwa Ibom government accounts happened 24 hours after the commission blocked those of Benue government.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the anti-graft agency, did not respond to inquiries by not respond to inquiries by TheCable.

-Thecable