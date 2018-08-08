News, Uncategorized

EFCC freezes Akwa Ibom State government bank accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today froze “all bank accounts” owned by Akwa Ibom State government.

According to Premium Times, the state information commissioner, Charles Udoh said state authorities only learnt of the development today, and there were no prior indications from the anti-graft agency.

Udoh said more information would be provided to Nigerians about the development shortly.

This act is coming a day after Governor Samuel Ortom raised an alarm that the EFCC has frozen the state’s bank accounts, trapping workers and pensioners’ salaries in a state beset by hardship following months of deadly attacks by suspected herdsmen.

