EFCC hunt down JAMB Officials over N8bn Scam

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have set their sights on some senior staff of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) who were fingered in the loss of over N8 billion revenue.

This comes after the examination body failed to remit revenues in excess of N8 billion to the federal government between 2010 and 2015.

The anti-graft agency was alerted to the possible scam after the surprise remittance of N7.8billion by the Ishaq Oloyede-led management.

Consequently the EFCC ordered a forensic audit of the accounts of JAMB from 2010 to 2015, and the report of the audit committee was turned in some months ago and forwarded to the EFCC by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, for investigation.

An EFCC source close to the case said: “We are looking at a number of accounts with suspicious inflows and outflows. From the detailed analyses of the accounts, we have identified a few officers that would help our investigations because funds have been traced to their accounts. Very soon, we will be inviting them for questioning. Among the officers that we may invite are a serving director and a retired director of the examination body.”

It is understood that the amount reportedly siphoned include unremitted Value Added Tax and Withholding Tax.