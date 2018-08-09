Ekiti Governorship Election Petition Pasted On Notice Board At State High Court

The election petition against Fayemi and APC by the PDP as regards the 2018 polls has now been pasted on notice board at the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi and APC had evaded service by putting the party secretariat in Ado Ekiti under lock and keys.

The Tribunal ruled yesterday that Fayemi and APC be served the petition through substituted means by pasting the petition on notice board at the High Court and delivering it by courier at the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

Watch video below;