Ekiti Workers Serve Fayose Strike Notice, Demand Information On IGR

Governor Ayo Fayose

The Nigeria Labour Congress in Ekiti State has threatened to embark on strike if Governor Ayo Fayose fails to pay them two months’ salaries and pensions from when he receives July allocation.

The position of the workers was stated on Thursday by the Chairman of the NLC in the state, Ade Adesanmi.

Adesanmi, who accused the state government of withholding information on Internally Generated Revenue, said: “When the inability to pay salaries began, the present government came with an option of downsizing the workforce or allowing two months’ allocations to be added to pay one month’s salaries.

“In the interest of our people, we took the second option.

“As labour leaders, we are supposed to be apolitical and that position we maintain till now.

“Now, the election has come and gone but the pitiable situation of our members occasioned by the non-payment of salaries and pension of senior citizens still persist and it is worrisome.

“Letters have been written to the outgoing government to set the machinery in motion for the payment of backlog of arrears of salaries and pensions to fulfil its promise not to leave Ekiti as a debtor.

“This time, we want to hold Governor Fayose to his words.

“Workers are dying, pensioners are dying and the governor, as a father to all, should ensure that our pains are relieved as soon as possible.

“We have suggested that from the July allocation, the government should mop up all funds and start paying two months’ salaries, the failure which labour may not be able to guarantee industrial peace and harmony in Ekiti.”

