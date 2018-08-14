El’rufai’s daughter scores straight A’s in lGCSE

Kaduna state governor Nasir Elrufai has expressed joy over his daughter, Bilqiss’ outstanding IGCSE result.
The young lady made the governor a proud father, after she scored straight A’s in her IGCSE – and he gushed about her on social media.
An excited governor El-Rufai took to twitter to express his joy. He stated that he married Bilqiss’ mom exactly 19 years ago and that her result, is a perfect wedding anniversary present.
He wrote
ALHAMDULILLAH: Exactly 19 years ago today, her mother Asia Ahmad became my wife. Bilqiss El-Rufai’s IGCSE results released today was a befitting wedding anniversary gift! May Allah Bless and Protect her, our family and our nation, Amen. Congratulations Bilqiss. ~ Nasir El-Rufai
— Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) August 14, 2018