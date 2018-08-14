Metro News, Trending

El’rufai’s daughter scores straight A’s in lGCSE

 

Kaduna state governor Nasir Elrufai has expressed joy over his daughter, Bilqiss’ outstanding IGCSE result.

The young lady made the governor a proud father, after she scored straight A’s in her IGCSE – and he gushed about her on social media.

An excited governor El-Rufai took to twitter to express his joy. He stated that he married Bilqiss’ mom exactly 19 years ago and that her result, is a perfect wedding anniversary present.

He wrote


