Local News

Emmerson Mnangagwa Wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election In First Post-Mugabe Poll

Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe’s presidential election, according to the electoral commission, BBC reports.

With all 10 provinces declared, Mr Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Police removed opposition officials from the electoral commission stage when they rejected the results.

The chairman of Mr Chamisa’s MDC Alliance said the count could not be verified.

By narrowly winning more than 50% of the vote, Mr Mnangagwa avoids a run-off election against Mr Chamisa.

READ  The Story Of Okolido, A Christian Businessman Forced To Become A Chief Priest In Anambra Shrine (Photo)

The president said on Twitter he was “humbled”, and called the result “a new beginning”.

Mr Mnangagwa, from the governing Zanu-PF party, took over as president last November from long-serving leader Robert Mugabe.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Photo Of Angry Man Who Killed His Own Boss In Ondo Over Unpaid Wages

ICC Denies Rating Buhari On Integrity

NYSC Corps Member Who Is Family’s Only Son Dies In Abuja Car Crash As Friend Blames Police

Barca Forward, Ousmane Dembele Joins Arsenal Players In London (Photo)

Justice At Last! See What Will Happen To Man Who Killed A Toddler (Photo)

Why I Burnt My Son’s Hand With Hot Coal For Stealing – ‘Evil’ Mother Reveals (Photos)

Oyinbo Man & His Groomsmen Rock Agbada As He Weds Yoruba Bride (Photos)

Senate President, Saraki Appointed National Leader Of PDP… Here’s What He Said Afterwards

Apple Makes History By Becoming First Private Company To Record Market Valuation Of $1 Trillion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *