#EndSars: Nigerians troll Yomi Shogunle, praise acting president Yemi Osinbajo for SARS verdict

Nigerians have taken to social media to hail acting president Yemi Osinbajo for his directives to overhaul all activities and management of the Special Anti-robbery Squad(SARS).

The acting president gave this directive today after a series of complaints lodged by victims, family, friends and eye witnesses on the illegal activities of some members of SARS.

Expressing their gratitude to the acting president, who has been at the helm of affairs since President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on his UK vacation.

They also mocked aAsistant commissioner of police, Abayomi Shogunle, who has always watered-down the series of online protests.

See how some of them reacted

