English Premiership Opening Matches; See The Records That Was Set

The 2018/2019 English premiership began this weekend and we saw some scintillating display from the players.

All the Top teams managed to grind out results except Arsenal who was over powered by Manchester City. To this end, we have put together some records that was set.

See them records below

  • Cardiff goalkeeper became the first player to save a penalty on is debut after Hull city’s goalkeeper, Allan McGregor kept out a penalty against  Chelsea in August 2013.
  • Sadio Mane also became the first Liverpool player to score in three consecutive opening Premiership matches after John Barnes between 1989/90 and 1991/92.
  • Chelsea are still yet to loose an opening day match away from home since 1998/99 when they lost 1-2 at Coventry City.
  • Paul Pogba’s  third minutes penalty goal is Manchester United’s fastest goal scored in a Premier League season.
