Uncategorized, Viral

“Even if you draw black serpent as tattoo on your body, no police officer is allowed to harass you”- Dolapo Badmus says

“Even if you draw black serpent as tattoo on your body, no police officer is allowed to harass you”- Dolapo Badmus saysPolice Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, said this while responding to the tweet by a Nigerian who said he would be traveling down to Nigeria with tattoos of endangered animals to dare police officers.

It all started when a young man said that he will be travelling down to Nigeria with tattoos of endangered animals to dare police officers.

He tweeted;

When I come back to Nigeria, I am coming with tattoos of all endangered animals on my hands and body. I am coming with an IPhone with cryptocurrency apps (that’s the future currency) various money apps and I would be waiting for the #SARS that wants to brand me Yahoo. Bring it on.

READ  “I want to make Nigeria the most beautiful place in Africa” – President Buhari

While responding to the tweet, the PPRO wrote;

“Even if you draw black serpent and lion, as long as your hands are clean and you are running legitimate deals, no police is allowed to harass you.”


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes a set of twins (photo)

If I run for presidency, only in Igbo land will I suffer opposition — Governor Rochas Okorocha

Chris Brown adds a ‘black pyramid’ image to his collection of tattoos, says he is not an Illuminati member

Primate Elijah Ayodele reveals the year Nigeria will Split

Yemi Osinbajo blast pastors for failing to preaching against corruption

Photos from wedding of former Enugu state governor, Sullivan Chime’s daughter

Nigerian man narrates how his girlfriend tried extorting him using a fake pregnancy

Singer, Emma Nyra gives birth to twins after 36 hours of labour

“Are y’all getting divorced” – distressed fan asks after Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian unfollow each other on IG, & Alexis replies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *