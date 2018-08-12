“Even if you draw black serpent as tattoo on your body, no police officer is allowed to harass you”- Dolapo Badmus says

Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, said this while responding to the tweet by a Nigerian who said he would be traveling down to Nigeria with tattoos of endangered animals to dare police officers.

He tweeted;

When I come back to Nigeria, I am coming with tattoos of all endangered animals on my hands and body. I am coming with an IPhone with cryptocurrency apps (that’s the future currency) various money apps and I would be waiting for the #SARS that wants to brand me Yahoo. Bring it on.

While responding to the tweet, the PPRO wrote;

“Even if you draw black serpent and lion, as long as your hands are clean and you are running legitimate deals, no police is allowed to harass you.”