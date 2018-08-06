Everything You Should Know About The New Facebook Dating Feature

As a way to continue attracting more young people to the biggest social media on the planet Facebook recently announced that it will soon roll out a dating feature that will enable people be able to find that perfect, special someone. Already, people have already started using Facebook for dating and meeting new mates and it has been working well but this new feature is going to make it a lot more secure and easier than trying to date someone on the normal app. There has been a lot of confusion and rumors about this feature so we have decided to clarify everything and tell you all you need to know about this highly anticipated feature I know everyone is eagerly waiting for.

1. It is not an app, it’s just a feature:

Yes, it’s not an app on it’s own. A lot of rumors have been flying around that Facebook dating is going to be a new app that will be released by Facebook. Well, our finding have shown us that it will not be an app, but a new feature that will be embedded into the Facebook app.

2. 2. The feature has not been released yet.

Officially, the feature has not been released yet although the company have started testing it among it’s employees. Facebook however has issued a strong warning to it’s staff that the app is not for dating co-workers. After the company has finished testing it, the feature will be released globally.

3. These are the screenshots of what the new feature would look like.

4. There will be a limit to how many people you can meet via the feature.

There will actually be a limit to how many people you can actually express your interest in while using this new feature, this is mainly for security reasons as well as preventing spamming.

5. Only those who activate the feature can use it:

We have confirmed that only those people who are interested in dating can use it, this means that the feature is optional. If you activate this feature in your Facebook app, only those who also activates it can see you and vice-versa. Anyone who doesn’t activates it will not be able to see you.

6. Facebook will only match you with a date of your own choice:

Facebook is going to use what they know about you to match you with person of your interest, for example your location, gender, etc. They would ask you if you will like to meet men, women and so on. Then you can choose from the options Facebook gives you and they will be around your location.

We know you are all waiting anxiously for this new feature and Facebook knows it. This has nothing to do with low self esteem or anything like that rather it’s a great feature that will enhance the social media and make it more fun and enjoyable. As soon as the feature is released, we will keep you informed.

-TechCapon