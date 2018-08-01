Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Kalu Speaks On Defecting From APC To The PDP

Orji Uzor Kalu

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, says he has no plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated this in a statement by his media aide, Kunle Oyewumi, on Tuesday.

Mr Kalu described the reports in some online platforms about planned defection as mischievous, falsehood and the handiwork of political jobbers and speculators.

Mr Kalu is currently facing 39-count charge in court bordering on money laundering to the tune of N3.2 billion.

Justice Muhammed Idris of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, dismissed a no-case submission filed by the former governor.

Mr Kalu said the APC of which he is not only a member, but a strong activist, “remains the only political party to salvage Nigeria from the atrocities of the previous administrations.’’

The former Abia governor, while emphasising that he can never rejoin the PDP, called on those spreading fake news to look for other means of survival as against cheap political blackmail and character assassination.

Mr Kalu maintained that in view of the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the APC is waxing stronger in the South-East and other parts of the country.

The former governor said he remained not only a prominent member of the APC, but a committed supporter of Mr Buhari, with no apologies to anyone.

“My attention has been drawn to a news report in some online media that I am set to dump the APC for the PDP. The malicious report is not only laughable but mischievous.







“This is another attempt by enemies of progress to cause disaffection and confusion in the APC. I remain a solid and committed member of the APC.

“Those behind the falsehood should seek attention from legitimate pursuits. I am not bothered and will not lose sleep over the activities of political jobbers.

“It is no longer news that I will be vying for a seat in the Senate (Abia North) under the APC in 2019.‎

“I will rather quit politics than to return to the PDP because the APC is the only political party that will take Nigeria to enviable heights,’’ he stressed.

Mr Kalu commended members of the APC in Abia for their unalloyed support for President Buhari, adding that the party will wrest power from the PDP-led state government in 2019.

(NAN)

