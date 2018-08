The former First Lady of Zambia, Dr. Christine Kaseba Sata, has dragged two of her house maids and a gardener to court for allegedly stealing 7 of her clothes and a pack of Heineken.

It is alleged that on 20th July, 2018, Stella Michelo 45, Eusibia Malambo 27 and Zachariah Mulama 24 jointly stole the items valued at K5,000.00, which is equivalent to N180,900 in Nigerian currency.