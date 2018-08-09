Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Ex governors should stop making senate a retirement home, for peace to reign – Donald Duke


Former governor of Crossrivers State, Donald Duke has said the only thing that can bring peace to the National Assembly is if former governors stop making it a retirement home.

Mr Duke, who has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election made this known via his twitter handle this morning.

The former Cross River State governor in clear reaction to the present happenings at the National Assembly, advocates that ex governors should stay away from the legislative house.

On Tuesday, masked men of the Department of State Services(DSS) laid siege at the NASS complex, denying lawmakers and staffs entry.

It would be recalled that the present Senate President, Bukola Saraki, because of whom, there is rancour is a former governor of Kwara state. Godswill Akpabio, who was accused by senator Ben Murray Bruce has bringing his gang of DSS, is also a former governor of Akwa Ibom. And many others.


