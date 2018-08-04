Ex US President, Obama’s Daughter, Malia Causes Stir With Her Outfit On New York Streets (Photos)

Malia Obama has been spotted out in New York City after her romantic break in Paris and London with her British boyfriend Rory Farquharson.

The 20-year-old donned brown overalls, which left her lace black bra all exposed.

She also wore chunky black sandals as she stepped out in East Village to meet her pals on Thursday. Some persons on social media have questioned the propriety of young girl’s choice of outfit.

Malia’s group, who narrowly missed an afternoon downpour, later jumped on the subway to the upmarket Meatpacking District.

The former first daughter then enjoyed dinner at the lavishly decorated Buddakan Asian restaurant.

A source told DailyMail.com that the group dined in the venue’s private library room, where Malia toasted her friend’s birthday.

Malia has only just returned from her trip to Europe with her British beau, and the two were seen looking loved up as they walked arm in arm over the capital’s Tower Bridge after a romantic date at the theater last week.

