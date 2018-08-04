Local News

Ex US President, Obama’s Daughter, Malia Causes Stir With Her Outfit On New York Streets (Photos)

Malia Obama has been spotted out in New York City after her romantic break in Paris and London with her British boyfriend Rory Farquharson.

The 20-year-old donned brown overalls, which left her lace black bra all exposed.

She also wore chunky black sandals as she stepped out in East Village to meet her pals on Thursday. Some persons on social media have questioned the propriety of young girl’s choice of outfit.

Malia’s  group, who narrowly missed an afternoon downpour, later jumped on the subway to the upmarket Meatpacking District.  

The former first daughter then enjoyed dinner at the lavishly decorated Buddakan Asian restaurant.

A source told DailyMail.com that the group dined in the venue’s private library room, where Malia toasted her friend’s birthday.  

Malia has only just returned from her trip to Europe with her British beau, and the two were seen looking loved up as they walked arm in arm over the capital’s Tower Bridge after a romantic date at the theater last week.

READ  See Luxury Items Given To Guests At Dangote Daughter’s Wedding (Photos)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

How to Stop Losing in Football Betting. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

See Face Of Storekeeper Arrested For Stabbing Manager To Death In Ondo (Photo)

Principal Of Ede Muslim High School Who Issued Senator Adeleke’s Controversial School Certificate Arrested

Kate Henshaw, Dakore Akande, Others Nominated For 2018 AMAA (See Full List)

Why I Did Not Die As A Kid Even After I Was Poisoned – Veteran Singer, Tony Tetuila Tells His Story

Breaking News: Community In Chaos As Fulani Herdsmen Shoot Three People Dead In Plateau

Photos Of Nollywood Stars, Desmond Elliot, Kunle Afolayan, Kate Henshaw Others At AMAA Nomination Party

Shocking: Petrol Tanker Loses Control, Rams Into A School In Edo (Photos)

The Ebola Cases In DR Congo ‘Will Rise In Coming Days’ – WHO Raises Serious Alarm…Details

APC Senators Back Embattled Senate President Bukola Saraki, Says He Will Never Resign From His Position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *