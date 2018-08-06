Excitement as MTNF Launches Third Phase of ‘What Can We Do Together’ Initiative

In fulfilling its commitment to improve the quality of lives in communities, MTN Foundation, the social investment vehicle of MTN Nigeria has launched the third phase of the “What Can We Do Together” project, an initiative geared towards developing grassroots communities through collaborative effort. Reaching over 10 million Nigerians, the first two phases of the campaign, have seen 400 communities in 347 local government areas benefiting from the initiative with 40 communities receiving 500KVA transformers; and another 40 communities receiving 650ft boreholes. The first two phases also saw the supply of medical equipment to 80 primary healthcare centres; provision of school furniture sets to 174 schools, and household supplies and equipment to 66 orphanages in different communities in Nigeria.

The third phase of the campaign is set to begin, and as usual, the foundation plans to enlist the support of Nigerians in order to meet the objective of the initiative. To nominate a community, nominators are required to text ‘MTN Foundation’ to the short code 321, and respond to subsequent questions with ‘MTNF (space) answer.’ Nominators can also fill an online form via http://foundation.mtnonline. com/do-together

The nomination is free and open to all Nigerians. All shortlisted nominators will be contacted for verification when approved.

The What Can We Do Together initiative was first launched in 2015 during the MTN Foundation’s 10th year anniversary. The initiative is aimed at complementing the efforts of the Government in empowering grassroots communities in Nigeria with basic social amenities.

Speaking on the flag-off of the third phase, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Nonny Ugboma said, “At MTN Foundation, we are committed to improving the quality of lives in our communities. It is a mandate we are working steadfastly on and we believe that Nigerians deserve the best. Working with them to achieve this common goal will help make lives easier, better and brighter.”

She went further to say that “Since the initiative was launched, it has enabled MTN to solve real societal problems, but we couldn’t have done it without the help of the wonderful Nigerian people who gave us the chance to help out in ways that we can, and we hope we can do more in this third phase of the campaign.”

Nominations are open to all communities within Nigeria, and it closes on Monday 20th August, 2018.