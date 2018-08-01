Face Of A Man Who Killed Village Chairman Over N800 Electricity Bill In Abia (Photo)

The killer suspect

A 29-year-old man idnetified as Jude Enyinanya Okebugwu, has been arrested and paraded by the Police for the alleged murder of the chairman of Umuoko village in Ntigha Umukalu in Isiala Ngwa North LGA of Abia state over the payment of N800 Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), electricity bill.

The suspect was said to have committed the crime on July 7, 2018 when members of his community’s Electricity Committee Task Force went round the village to disconnect supply of community members who had not paid their electricity bills.

The late chairman of the Umuoko village, Chibuzor Ogbunma was a member of the community’s electricity task force and was on duty on the fateful day with other members of the committee when the light of the suspect, Okebugwu was disconnected for his inability to pay his N800 electricty bill.

It was gathered that the suspect who was unable to pay the bill instead of pleading for time for payment, angrily waited for the late chairman on the way where he used the EEDC belt on his bicycle to hit him and he died thereafter.

While speaking to newsmen, the suspect who accepted committing the offence, regretted his action and stated that he never knew his action could lead to the death of the man.

Okebugwu who does not belong to the community’s electricity task force, accepted the indebtedness of N800 to EEDC and stated that he acted out of anger and never envisaged that it would lead to the death of the chairman

He said “I committed the crime angrily without knowing it would lead to this consequence because prior to this time, I had no problems with the deceased or any member of the task force.”

The state police command said Jude Enyinaya Okebugwu actually committed the offence of murder and confessed to the crime saying that the suspect will soon be arraigned in court.

