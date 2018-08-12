Fake Medical Doctor Arrested For Leaking Lady’s HIV Report

A fake medical doctor has been arrested in Lagos for conducting HIV test without the consent of a lady patient and leaking the report to her rival female friends which they used against her.

It was gathered that the victim’s two friends thereafter spread the outcome of test they got from the fake doctor; they gave to her employer and she was sacked due to stigmatization.

The incident happened at POWA Market at Bar Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the victim worked as a domestic servant.

The fake doctor, Mr. Casmir Obi and the two rival ladies, Margaret Monday and Stella Clement have been arrested, charged before the Igbosere Magistrates court and remanded in prison custody.

It was gathered that the victim, (name withheld) fell sick, went to Mr. Obi and asked him to carry out malaria and typhoid tests on her in order to know the kind of treatment she would embark on. Mr. Obi conducted the tests but went further to conduct HIV test on her and it came out positive. He then leaked the outcome of the test to her rivals who used it against her; she was sacked and they took over her job.

The ladies did not allow her to have peace as they continued to spread the information and she was unable to get another job due to her status. She was said to have become frustrated and she then went to the police at Area A Command, Lagos and reported what Obi and the two ladies had done to her life.

The three suspects were arrested and detained at Area A Command for interrogation and investigation.

During investigation, it was discovered that Mr. Obi was not a qualified medical doctor and the ladies confessed that they spread the information the moment they received the report from Mr. Obi.

They were charged to court for conspiracy and exposing the medical report of the victim which caused her stigmatization and discrimination. Mr. Obi was also charged for impersonating as a medical doctor. They pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr. Reuben Solomon, did not oppose their being granted bail. Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. S. K Matepo, granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 20th August, 2018, for hearing.