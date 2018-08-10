Entertainment

Falz, Simi, Yemi Alade reacts after NBC banned ‘This is Nigeria’ song

Falz the Bahd Guy has responded to NBC’s ban on his latest song, ‘This is Nigeria’ with claims that it contains vulgar lyrics.

The singer shared a photo of the viral letter which issues a N100,000 fine to a Jos based radio station for playing ‘This is Nigeria’ and other songs, with caption:

“This is Nigeria. Look how we living now, everybody be criminal’ is apparently a vulgar line”.

Falz also responded to his producer Sess Beats‘ comment about how vulgar the line was by saying “plenty of vulgar on the way”

“This is Nigeria. Look how we living now, everybody be criminal” is apparently a vulgar line 😂🤣

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

 

Following Falz’ post, celebrities including filmmaker Kemi Adetiba, and actress Abimbola Craig, singers Simi and Yemi Alade, and rapper Vector, among others took to the comment section to express their disappointment


