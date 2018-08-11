Falz To Sue NBC For Banning “This Is Nigeria” Song

Since its release, Falz’s “This is Nigeria” song has been shrouded by controversy. The rapper was previously threatened by Islamic Group, Muslim Right Concern and now the latest came after Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) placed a ban on the song and fined a radio station for playing it on air.

In a recent interview, Falz reacted to the ban saying: “There is absolutely nothing vulgar about the song and I think it is ridiculous that the Nigerian Broadcast Commission singled out the least vulgar line in the song and ascribed it to be the reason they banned the song. It is a very simple and clean song.”

“There was absolutely no basis for the NBC to ban that song. I am going to have to write to them through my lawyers to find out what is really going on. When I find out the reason behind the ban, I could ask them to lift it if need be and if they do not adhere to my request, I might have to seek legal redress,” he said.