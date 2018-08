Flavour, one of Nigeria’s most famous singers, has celebrated his daughter, Sophia’s birthday.

Sophia turned 3 years old today, August 1st, and the entertainer took to his Instagram page to heartily celebrate the young, cute girl.

Flavour shared a photo of Sophia tied to his back and wrote: “Cos it’s ur birthday, I ll go the xtra mile oo.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN

“I LOVE U”

