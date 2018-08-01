Politics, Trending

Fani-Kayode, Ayo Fayose react to Aminu Tambuwal’s defection to PDP

Out-going governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode have reacted to the recent defection of governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Governor Fayose said he was more than glad to welcome the former All Progressives Congress, APC governor to their party. Fayose, who said there are more to defect from the party because of tyranny.

Fani-Kayode on the other hand says Tambuwal, a young pragmatic and dynamic leader, who has more to give as he welcomed him to the PDP.


