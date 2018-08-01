Fani-Kayode, Ayo Fayose react to Aminu Tambuwal’s defection to PDP

Out-going governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode have reacted to the recent defection of governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Governor Fayose said he was more than glad to welcome the former All Progressives Congress, APC governor to their party. Fayose, who said there are more to defect from the party because of tyranny.

Fani-Kayode on the other hand says Tambuwal, a young pragmatic and dynamic leader, who has more to give as he welcomed him to the PDP.

My friend and brother, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, welcome back to the @OfficialPDPNig. More still coming. Together we must rescue Nigeria from these tyrants. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 1, 2018

Glad that my friend and brother,Gov. Aminu Tambuwal,has left the Association of Pedophiles and Coprophiliacs (APC) and returned to the land of the living.He is a young, strong, vibrant, pragmatic,dynamic and inspiring leader who has much to offer.We are blessed to have him back! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 1, 2018