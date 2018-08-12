Fans Go Wild As Davido Performs In Namibia; Security Carries Him Off Stage (Videos)

Davido performed at a music fest in Namibia last night and security had to step in to protect him after his fans went wild.

Not only were some people thrown off stage, but other security officials had to quickly step in to protect the singer after he was pulled into the very excited crowd.

The Fia crooner had to be carried off stage by his security due to the overzealousness of his fans.

Davido reportedly lost his shoes in the process.

