Uncategorized, Viral

“Fell in love with him 10 years ago, I still love him today and always will” – DJ Cuppy celebrates boyfriend’s birthday (Photos)

DJ Cuppy whose video recreation of the ‘Lady and the Tramp’ spaghetti scene with her boyfriend, Asa Asika surfaced today, is celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday.

It is no longer news that popular DJ Cuppy is in a romantic relationship with Davido’s country manager, Asa Asika but how long they have been dating has been the question.

READ  Nigeria comes first in abortion pill search country in the world

Well, here it is. Sharing some epic throwback photos, DJ Cuppy wrote;

Today is @asaasika’s birthday! Fell in love with him 10 years ago, I still love him today and always will

See photos DJ Cuppy shared below;


Tags

You may also like

Alibaba supports white man who said intelligent people should leave Nigeria

2019: ‘Nigerians will vote Buhari massively for different reasons’ – Femi Adesina

Acting president Osinbajo finally ‘Ends’ SARS; orders investigation into the alleged unlawful activities

”Na politicians dey rush us” – Bobrisky

“Intelligent people need to get out of Nigeria if they want to get ahead” – American man

AliBaba speaks on the bible, slams pastors who insist church goers must read from physical copies

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo orders the immediate “overhaul’ of SARS

Alibaba supports American man who said intelligent people should leave Nigeria

”Na politicians dey rush us” – Bobrisky says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *