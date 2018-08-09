Female Corper Sexually Harasses Male Corper At Lagos Camp; Slaps Him Afterwards (Photos)

A female corps member allegedly assaults male colleague who cautioned her for sexually harassing him while dancing.

According to the corper, known as Oluwaseun, during the usual early morning man ‘o’ war drills, a female corper kept on grabbing his pintle, he cautioned her to stop but when it seemed like the lady had no intention of stopping, he slapped her.

The lady, known as Peace from Ambrose Ali University, who wasn’t expecting such reaction, tried to fight him but she was held back.

He said some commended his action, because if roles were reversed, it would have ben worse. Others condemned him for it because they felt he was a guy and the lady was only trying to give him a signal that she was interested in him.

The lady who was apparently not ashamed of her action, waylaid the said male corper at the popular ‘mami’ market to confront him in which ended up with the guy receiving a hot slap.

The is said to have been reported to the highest authorities on camp and they have both put down oral and written statements.

