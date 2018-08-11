Uncategorized, Viral

Female student battered by her roommate for eating her food (photos)

Female student battered by her roommate for eating her food (photos)A female student of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra state, has been left injured after she was allegedly battered by her roommate for eating her food.

Sources disclosed that the fight occurred at Migu Royal Hostel, Amaokpala, and the female student was beaten mercilessly by her roommate who got help from her friends.

Though it wasn’t disclosed if the incident was reported to the school authorities, however it was further gathered that pepper was reportedly used on the victim as punishment for ‘stealing’.

See photos below;


