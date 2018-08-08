Femi Otedola Announces Scholarship for 11-Year Old Rap Sensation Megabyte

Billionaire business tycoon Femi Otedola has pledged to sponsor the education of 11-year old rap sensation, Megabyte.
Otedola made the announcement via an Instagram post on Tuesday.
He shared: “Invited @megabyteofficial to my office. This young man inspires me and I have decided to pay for his education immediately and all through university”.
Megabyte came to limelight back in March after a video of his freestyle hit major news platforms.