FFK again attacks Adams Oshiomole, calls him a Gorilla

FFK again attacks Adams Oshiomole, calls him a GorillaFFK tweeted this in reaction to the statement released by the ruling party yesterday August 9th in which Senate President Bukola Saraki was described as the most unfortunate senate president Nigeria has ever had.

The party in its statement called Saraki a traitor who ”betrayed his father, sister (many times), his party PDP in 2014, the APC in 2015 by conspiring with opposition PDP senators to emerge Senate President, APC administration by sabotaging the executive and defecting to the PDP in 2018”.

Meanwhile, a trending video shows the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole making a terrible English blunder while addressing the press. (Read here)


